This weekend of April 21-23, if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or, failing that, to Xbox Live Gold, you can try for free a couple of very interesting video games that you may not have known are: Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and roguebook. Best of all, you can enjoy both on the new Microsoft consoles as well as on the previous generation.

The game of ghostbusters is ideal for those seeking a team-based experience that puts them in the role of the epic Ghostbusters. This is one of those proposals that is worth enjoying, especially when they are free.

On the other hand, roguebook You will face the challenge of a roguelike deck-building game with unique mechanics. This video game comes from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering.

How does the Xbox Game Pass family plan work?

Currently, Colombia, Chile, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden have access to a plan called Xbox Game Pass friends and family. This allows up to five friends or family members to share an account with Game Pass access.

The joke is that this plan does not depend on the connection to a single console, it can be used on any without the need to suffer for permissions or connections. This plan is currently in its testing phase and we do not know when it will be expanded to other regions.

What do you think of the free games you can try on Xbox Game Pass? Will you finish them on the weekend?