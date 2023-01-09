León, Guanajuato.- Having insomnia problems is a problem in a large part of the population, there are several relaxation techniques and natural remedies to immediately relax and fall into the arms of Morpheus.

Teas are a great ally, there are several natural ingredients such as chamomile and valerian, They have anti-stress properties.

ORA good remedy for insomnia is the infusion made with lettuce, which according to, a method that is a tradition that has been passed from generation to generation and has been effective.

According to information from a study published by the Department of Integrated Biomedical and Life Sciences at Korea University, consumption of the infusion of lettuce leaves and seeds is recommended to combat the insomnia.

This infusion is good because it is made from the demonstration of the properties that different types of lettuce have to effectively induce sleep due to the high content of pentobarbital.

It also has high amounts of lactucine that are present in different varieties of lettuce, you are have in the body an analgesic and sedative effect.

Lettuce has an antioxidant function, due to its content of phenols that protect against stress, in addition to having anti-inflammatory power.

How to prepare lettuce tea?

Proportion-Based Tip: Add 5 cups of water for every 4 lettuce leaves and let the mixture boil for 5 minutes. It is important to wash the leaves beforehand.

To take it you must wait around 15 minutesleaving the properties of the vegetable to act through rest and finally, to serve, the preparation must be strained.

The tea can be sweetened with honey or mint leaves. if you wish to have for a more relaxing effect, you can mix it with other relaxing plants such as lavender or mint. Preferably, the drink should be taken during dinner or moments before going to bed.

If you take this infusion you can have a restful sleep as a baby and sleep your hours, so that the next day you get up without muscle pain and with a lot of energy to start your days and activities.