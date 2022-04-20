This Wednesday the modification of the use of the mask indoors has come into force given the good evolution of COVID-19. The BOE has already published the decree, which establishes where it will continue to be mandatory. Thus, it will continue to be required both in social health centers and on public transport.

The text does not specify more centers, so in educational centers the masks will no longer be mandatory in schools, institutes or universities. It will not be necessary to wear it in class, in the corridors or in common areas.

Schools have to comply with the standard. In the event that they occur Exceptional circumstances, as a high incidence rate in the area, the educational institution would have to submit to the Council the restoration of the mask is mandatory. The Ministry of the Autonomous Community would be the one to give an answer and indicate whether the use should be maintained or not.

Recommended for people at risk

Technicians from the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities yes they recommend the use for vulnerable people, whether they are students or teachers in conditions of risk. The Alerts Report (Public Health Commission) urges “responsible use”, therefore, when the recommended situations of ventilation or crowding the mask should be used, experts advise.

Also, people who get COVID-19 must wear the mask during ten days from infectioneven if the symptoms are mild, to prevent the spread of the disease.