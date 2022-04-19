The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced a few days ago the will to abandon the mandatory use of the mask indoors as of April 19, the day on which the Council of Ministers will approve a new regulation that will come into force between on April 20 and 21, once it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

But there will be exceptions. The latest report of ‘Positioning of the Presentation of Alerts, Preparedness and Response Plans on the use of masks in interior spaces’ indicates that the mandatory use of a mask will only continue for workers and visitors of healthcare centers and people admitted when they are in shared spaces outside their room or in social health centers; and on public transport. In the rest of the sectors, it will be the autonomies that decide on the use of the mask in closed spaces.

Can the company force its workers to wear a mask?

Can companies force their workers to continue wearing the mask? The Minister of Health delegated the decision to the companies of the obligation to wear or not wear the face mask by indicating that the workplaces will be “those that establish how their use should be”. That is, the companies will be in charge of deciding whether to continue using them.

A group of companies consulted by the newspaper Nius They say they are still not clear about their decision, since the elimination of the mask is, for them, “very recent”. The key is in the ventilation of the place. As stated to ABC José Mª Lagarón, researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and specialists in filtration materials, air purification will be the most important factor when deciding the question of the mask.

“Wearing a mask or not at work, classes or at public events will become a personal choice, but the population will be more protected and You will enjoy better quality air if those places have powerful purification equipment with viricidal nanofiber HEPA filters capable of eliminating viruses”, indicates the expert.

Companies doubt the measure

The truth is that companies are still reluctant to remove the mask, as it can be a very hasty decision. According to Nius Ana Arroyo, head of Human Resources at the Andalusian company “Software DELSOL”, despite having a good ventilation system, they do not have windows, so tEverything points out that the mask “will continue to be mandatory for everyone.”

Another example. As reported to Nius Paz Ávila, head of Occupational Risk Prevention at Mediaset, the most important thing for them is the incidence of COVID-19: “We are analyzing the figures to see how the incidence evolves. Y for now we will not remove the maskwe will keep using it on the premises. We are going to be cautious.”