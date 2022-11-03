Most automatic cars have a P position for parking. But why do they also have a handbrake? Is the P position sufficient or does the handbrake have to be applied?

When parking, always put your car in gear and apply the handbrake to prevent the car from taking on a life of its own and rolling away. This is logical advice for cars with a manual transmission. Cars with an automatic transmission, on the other hand, usually have their own parking position – recognizable by the letter P.

locking pin

That should be enough, since cars in position P usually don’t go anywhere. Technically, that’s enough. After all: when the shift lever is in position P, a locking pin mechanically engages the gear of the transmission. This prevents the car from rolling away. However, the locking pin can fail under high loads – if the car is parked on a steep slope, for example.

Prevent damage to the automatic transmission with the handbrake

To be on the safe side, it is therefore advisable to apply the handbrake on cars with an automatic transmission. In addition, it is bad for the machine if your car moves endlessly back and forth on a train or ferry, or ‘hangs’ in its locking pin on a slope. Also, a car that is only in the P position has a fairly high chance of damage to the automatic transmission if someone hits it at the front or rear.

Not required

There's another reason, though, and it's possibly even more important: While the use of the handbrake is not mandatory, insurance companies can make it difficult if damage is caused by a car that starts to roll because it is not on the handbrake. In a country like Germany, for example, insurance companies and trade associations require drivers of company cars to use the handbrake.

Handbrake can hardly freeze anymore

The chance that a handbrake can freeze in the winter is nil with modern cars. This is because the ‘freezing of the brake shoes’, as sometimes happened after a longer standstill in vehicles with drum brakes and hardly protected traction cables, is virtually impossible with modern technology in cars. Many cars nowadays have an automatic handbrake. It works with electric motors, so frost is no longer a problem.





