What did you discover? Brouwers: ,,Firstly, we see a great willingness to be open about psychological health problems. Of the people who have or have had complaints, 73 percent say they have told others about it. Of the respondents in the study who had no experience with mental complaints, 74 percent said they would tell if something bothered them.”

And yet talking about mental problems is still taboo in most workplaces. How is that possible?

“There appears to be a great deal of tension between how employers and managers view mental health from a personal perspective on the one hand, and how they view it with the manager’s hat on on the other. On a personal level they are positive and they say, I would like to know if an employee suffers from mental complaints. But on the other hand, they also indicate that they would be less likely to hire a candidate with mental complaints for a job.”