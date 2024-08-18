Überraschend fanden wir auch die Frage der Woche, die „Bunte“ Prominenten stellt: „Haben Sie im Liegen eine andere Meinung als im Stehen?“ Noch überraschender ist, wie viele Leute darauf eine klare Antwort haben: „Oh ja!“, meint Schauspielerin Nele Kiper. „Wenn ich sehr aufgewühlt oder verunsichert bin, lege ich mich fünf Minuten auf den Boden. Der Perspektivwechsel, die Weite des Blicks und der geweitete Brustkorb helfen, Distanz zu meiner Emotion zu schaffen und sie besser einzuordnen.“ Das klingt erst mal vernünftig und könnte auch von anderen Menschen ausprobiert werden, wo es besonders aufgewühlt zugeht: bei Prüfungen, auf belebten Verkehrskreuzungen, bei Haushaltsverhandlungen oder auf dem Rasen des Fußballstadions. Es müssten sich nur alle dran halten und geduldig warten, bis man nach den fünf Minuten wieder aufsteht.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





“I’m more decisive when I’m standing,” says Kiper’s colleague Tina Ruland. “When I’m lying down, on the other hand, I often find that I have more time to think, which allows me to examine other perspectives more closely. Conclusion: it’s better to lie down when making important decisions.” And as comfortably as possible, because you definitely don’t want to lie down when making decisions.

No mistakes, just experiments

In this case, too, one can take a cue from violinist André Rieu, who grows his own vegetables and is quoted by “Neue Welt” as saying: “There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments.” If you, as a concert-goer, ever notice that Rieu is out of step, then these are certainly not violinist mistakes, but rather experimental music.

Amira and Oliver Pocher, who met in front of the family court to discuss their divorce, are about to correct a mistake. “I cried until two tissues were completely wet in the first ten minutes,” Amira said, according to “Gala”. Not two packs, mind you, but two tissues. Made of paper? Made of fabric? Some people get two paper tissues wet after sneezing twice. We would have been really moved if Amira had cried until the entire cut-up tablecloth was wet in ten minutes.

Her grief fills two handkerchiefs: Amira Pocher dpa

Pop singer’s daughter Patricia Blanco doesn’t shed a tear for her ex-boyfriend. “At some point he was just lying there waiting to be served,” she complained to “Die neue Frau”. It cannot be ruled out that she misunderstood him. Perhaps he was actually just lying there because he wanted to change his perspective, expand his chest and make a decision?

Wolfgang Grupp has made a decision whether to stand or lie down. As “Bunte” writes, the Trigema founder “has handed over the CEO’s chair and the famous advertising monkey ‘Charly’ to his children after 55 years”. Let’s hope that the children treat the old monkey well. On the company website we read: “Since 1996, the Trigema monkey has appeared in advertising together with Wolfgang Grupp as the sole owner and managing director.” That’s exactly how it says: not “as the sole owner”, but “as the sole owner”. Does that mean that the monkey is the owner and managing director?

The clock is ticking

The Trakehner mare Dalera, who won gold at the Olympics with Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, will, according to “Frau im Spiegel,” “retire at the end of the year at the age of 17.” After a short final tour, “the mare will be allowed to become a mother for the first time.” What is missing here is the otherwise critical undertone in the Herzblätter when a female puts her career before her child, after all, “the biological clock is ticking.” In any case, we hope that Dalera will soon meet a lively stallion and are already looking forward to her sweet little belly.

The waist circumference of the inmates of the jungle camp tends to shrink. For the “Showdown of the Jungle Legends”, Winfried Glatzeder is moving to the camp for a second time. “Das goldene Blatt” quotes him as saying: “A bed is the precursor to a coffin. Death isn’t so bad because you’re lying there.” At least if you’re not scattered as ashes in the sea and have to swim around forever.