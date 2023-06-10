Contrary to what happened two decades ago, today smart cell phones have become devices that millions of people use daily to carry out different activities.

However, the cybercriminals they have taken advantage of the great popularity that smartphones have acquired in recent years to commit all kinds of crimes with them and through them.

Taking into account that mobile communication devices can be used as a double-edged sword, we will tell you what the setting on your cell phone that you should disable to avoid being spied on.

First of all, it must be clear that it is not at all new for cybercriminals to use cell phones and other electronic means to spy on their users.

One of the mechanisms that cybercriminals use the most to spy on or steal personal and financial information from the users of these devices is the famous malware with which they infect smartphones.

However, below we will present another of the tricks most used by cybercriminals, which can be even more deadly and silent than infected applications or links that redirect to malicious web portals.

And it has been discovered that criminals make use of the google assistant to be able to spy on smart cell phone users without them realizing it.

The Google Assistant, it should be noted, has an ideal operation for those who carry out searches using your voice or, well, those who require fast and precise information without having to touch the screen.

However, it must be borne in mind that for the Google Assistant to be able to fulfill its functions, the tool needs to be access to smartphone microphone and other functionalities, which makes it easier for third parties to spy on what you do on the mobile devicehe.

However, you should know that deactivating the Google Assistant and, with it, avoiding being spied on is a fairly easy method, since all that is required is go to “Settings” or “Configuration” of the Android cell phone, search for “Default digital assistant” and proceed to select “none”.

With the previous simple steps, the Google Assistant will be deactivated on the cell phone with the Google Play Store application store, so that with this the user will be avoiding being spied on through the microphone of his mobile device.