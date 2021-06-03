The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) warns of a sterilization problem in the containers of a contact lens liquid. The fault is found in a faulty sterilization of some of the components of the product packaging such as bottles, caps or lids.

A total of 23 eye and lens products for Bausch + Lomb and associated private labels were withdrawn from the market by the risk of eye infection of the users. The problem stems from the faulty sterilization of the supplier’s containers at the Baush + Lomb facilities in Milan. The manufacturer is advising the points of sale for the withdrawal of these products and invites consumers who have purchased them to contact them by phone 900 999 531.

Bausch + Lomb Brand Products Affected



ReNu MPS sensitive eyes solution

ReNu MultiPlus contact lens solution

Boston cleaner

Boston conditioning solution

Boston Simplus multi-action contact lens solution

Sensitive Eyes contact lens solution

EasySept contact lens solution

Ophtaxia eye cleansing solution

Sensitive Eyes ocular lubricant

Products of other associated private brands



Perfect

Unique Mióptic solution

Pemag Plus

Unique solution Alain Afflelou

Opticare comfort

Vistafoft Unique Plus

Unique Visual Life Solution

Clean & Lens Plus

Farmaoptics plus

Unique contact are PLUS solution

Monkey Sept

Adda

MEDIfresh

MEDIfresh medical

If you are one of the unlucky ones who has any of the affected products you can request a refund of the amount. As a precaution, they should refrain from using liquids of the indicated brands. In the event that you feel any eye discomfort after using any of these products, you should see your ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) hopes that the withdrawal of the affected products will be carried out as quickly as possible and reminds those affected that they can obtain more information from Bausch + Lomb on their website or from their BLReccal @ sedgwick email. com.