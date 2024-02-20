A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States raised concerns by revealing that Twenty-five states, along with New York City and Washington DC, are experiencing “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory disease activity. This situation, which covers a wide spectrum of conditions ranging from the common cold to Covid-19, has generated public health alerts.

According to the most recent data, which was reproduced by Telemundothis figure is higher than the previous week, where twenty-three states showed high levels of cases of respiratory conditions. Although it is a smaller number compared to the peak of thirty-eight states during the week ending December 30, the upward trend is a cause for concern for health authorities.

Hospitals have also recorded an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations. Although the numbers remain stable compared to the previous week, cases are still lower than last year at this time. However, most counties are still in the low Covid-19 hospital admission category, indicating fewer than ten hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Despite positive signs in some indicators, such as the decrease in test positivity and visits to emergency departments, Weekly deaths from Covid-19 have seen a slight decrease. However, Experts warn that deaths are usually a lagging indicator and may take time to decrease after hospitalizations.

New variant of Covid-19 generates alert in the United States

One of the most recent concerns is the identification of a new variant of Covid-19, known as BA.2.87.1, initially detected in South Africa. Although no cases have yet been reported outside that country, the CDC is closely monitoring its spread and has declared the current risk to public health to be low.

They report a low vaccination rate against flu, COVID-19 and RSV, which shows public health challenges.

Furthermore, despite vaccination efforts, data shows that the vaccination rate against flu, Covid-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) remains low compared to established goals. Only half of adults are vaccinated against the flu, and an even smaller proportion have received the updated Covid-19 vaccine. Likewise, only about 22 percent of adults have received the RSV vaccine.