The deliveries of World of Warcraft: dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic They will receive updates in January 2024 and along with them comes a special mount. Swift Windsteed was available during the Mists of Pandaria expansion, However, exclusively, it will be available to those players who own Prime Gaming.

In principle, The frame had been available with the price of 25 USD as a purchase within world of warcraft. However, now, thanks to Amazon collaborations, it will be a gift that subscribers can claim.

Swift Windsteed will be available from December 26, 2023 to January 30, 2024. So there is time to get the reward. It's quite simple, you just have to enter the service, link your accounts, claim the items and the rewards will appear immediately in your respective accounts.

Let's remember that Prime Gaming has agreements with different studios, so you could have different benefits.

Prime Gaming: How much does Prime Video cost?

Prime Video costs 99 MXN per month, and 900 MXN for an annual subscription. This offers free delivery services, in addition to Prime Video, Music Prime and some offers. It even gives a free subscription to Twitch.

The most interesting thing is that Prime Gaming provides different offers and extra products – cosmetics – in several games, within which it is usually world of warcraft, Valorant, League of Legends.

Products from EA Games, Blizzard, and Riot Games are especially offered.

At the moment, Dead Loop It's free with subscription.

