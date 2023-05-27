Currently, having internet at home is considered a basic need, taking into account everything that can be done if you have a cell phone with access to internet networks. And among the many companies that offer internet packages in Mexico, it stands out, without a doubt, Telmex of tycoon Carlos Slim.

During the last years, they have ventured into the Mexican market different companies that offer internet serviceseither in its domestic or business modality, which has, in turn, made the packages cheaper.

Thus, nowadays Mexicans can choose between different telecommunications, internet and telephone companies, such as Megacable, Izzi, Totalplay and, of course, Telmex.

And speaking of billionaire Carlos Slim’s company, this week it was announced that Telmex had increased the megabytes of its totally free internet packagesthat is, it gives more for the same price.

In this sense, in the “Internet Only” packagesthe following plans are included:

*60 megwith Claro Video and Paramount+ free, with a price of 349 pesos per month

*80 megwith Claro video and Paramount+, at a monthly cost of 399 pesos

*100 megabyteswith Claro video and Paramount+ free, with a price of 449 pesos per month

*300 megabyteswith Claro video and Paramount+ free, with a cost of 549 pesos per month

*750 megabyteswith Claro video and Paramount+ free of charge, at 899 pesos per month

It is worth mentioning that Telmex, in its “Internet Only” packages, offers, for extra costs, packages with access to certain megabytes and different subscriptions to the most popular streaming platforms: Netflix, MAX, Disney+, Prime Video and START+. Likewise, the telecommunications company also makes available packages with telephony included.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that despite the fact that today more than ever there is a greater variety of packages to have internet at home, in recent months in Mexico there has been a downward trend in the hiring of these services in homes, perhaps due to the increase in the use of internet packages from cell phone companies.