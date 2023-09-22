It is no secret to anyone that the elderly belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexican society, as a result of which the federal government of Mexico has implemented a series of aid and social programs in their favor.

In this sense, one of the social programs that has helped people aged 60 and over the most is the discount card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

Thus, if you are a beneficiary of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), specifically the discount credential, you will be interested in knowing the new benefit that was recently added.

First of all, it must be emphasized that if you want to know all the discounts, sales and promotions that you can access with the INAPAM card, just check the Directory of Benefits 2023 with INAPAM Credentialwhich is available on the official website of the federal government of Mexico.

Do you have INAPAM card? Learn about the NEW BENEFIT for older adults/Photo: Unsplash

Now, because the discount card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has been highly beneficial for people aged 60 and over, more and more companies are joining this Mexican social program.

It is under this context that, in recent days, the incorporation of a new company to the benefits program with the discount credential of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) was announced.

But, what is the business that gives discounts to senior citizens with INAPAM cards? It is, neither more nor less, than The eatingfamous chain of self-service stores.

At this point it will be necessary to remember that La Comer already offered a benefit to people aged 60 and over with an INAPAM card, so now the new benefit it will offer has to do with its pharmacy department, adding a 5% discount to the 10% discount that it already offered in the purchase of medicines.

Do you have INAPAM card? Learn about the NEW BENEFIT for older adults/Photo: Pixabay

Finally, it is important to be clear that the additional 5% discount that will be applied to older adults with INAPAM credentials applies only to pharmacyso if you want the discount in other areas it will not be valid.

