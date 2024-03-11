Supporters, I'll be recording a brand new episode of behind-the-scenes podcast Inside Eurogamer this week – you know, that podcast that's exclusively for you – and part of it will be given to answering your questions, so what would you like to know?

This time, I'll be joined by guides editor Lottie Lynn and guides writer Marie Pritchard to talk about, you guessed it, guides. They are a fundamental part of what we do on Eurogamer and have been for many years. You need only look around the gaming internet to see how important they are, everywhere. But what does it take to pull a guide together, and what are the two and don'ts of writing them? How, too, do we decide which games to write a guide for and which not to? I aim to discover Everything You Need to Know.

The episode will air this weekend on Eurogamer.