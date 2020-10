Question: The penis is very small and also very thin. Do you have any medicine to make it thicker and increase? Sex timing is very less and ejaculation soon occurs, tell any medicine?

answer: Some Ayurvedic medicines, exercise and diet can make things better for you. The rest you can do Jelqing Exercise after applying Gopal oil.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.