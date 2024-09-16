With the arrival of the new iPhone 16many users seek to get it at all costs. However, Older models could generate big profitsespecially for nostalgic collectors.

Bobby Eaton, a representative for RR Auctions in New Hampshire, explained to Nexstar that these products are becoming highly collectible for consumers in their 40s and 50s.

In recent years, The auction company sold several first-generation iPhones, including One that fetched over US$147,000 at auction in March. The previous record, set by another auction at LCG Auctions, was $190,373, according to information from The Hill.

This iPhone 4G in its original box sold at auction for over $147. Photo:rrauction.com

Collectors aren’t interested in just any old iPhone model. What’s really fetching astronomical prices are the first-generation models that are factory-sealed and in pristine condition. Models like that of 4 GB and 8 GB, launched in 2007, are the most sought after and especially the 4GB one, which was discontinued shortly after its launch when Apple lowered the price of the 8GB model.

The 8GB ones are also a high value, especially If they belong to the first versionsbefore the box included the image of the iTunes app.

Other Apple devices that can be worth hundreds of dollars

In addition to iPhones, other Apple devices such as The first iPods and iPads also have significant value For collectors, as long as they are sealed and in perfect condition, he explained. News Channel 8.

Contrary to this, Android device models do not have the same appeal in the collector’s marketEaton mentioned that, to date, the closest he has sold to an iPhone in terms of value was a sealed Motorola flip phone, which only fetched $250.

For this reason It is important to verify that the device that one might think is worth a fortune, has never been activated, checking the serial numbers and IMEI on the boxThe expert advises sending photos of the device to specialized auction houses to obtain an appropriate valuation.