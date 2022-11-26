The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) published several recommendations that users who use skates and other Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP) must follow. According to a RACC report, which analyzes the profile and behavior of the users of this type of vehicle in the city of Barcelona, ​​the majority of respondents claim to be unaware of the basic regulations.

So it is not uncommon for citizens who use this means of circulation to break the rules. According to the analysis, 43% acknowledge that they drive on the sidewalk, a practice that is not allowed. And 12% of VMP users had ever had an accident with personal injury. Therefore, you have to remember the basic rules of circulation with a scooter.

Circulation and technical requirements



It is prohibited for VMPs to circulate on sidewalks, pedestrian areas, crosswalks, highways, dual carriageways, interurban roads or tunnels in urban areas. The routes authorized to circulate will be indicated by a municipal ordinance. If there were not, circulation would be allowed on any urban road.

Regarding the technical requirements, the DGT is preparing the drafting of a manual with technical specifications. Once published and 24 months have elapsed, all VMPs must carry a circulation certificate to guarantee minimum safety requirements. The speed of these vehicles must be between 6 and 25 km/h. It is mandatory to have a braking system, an acoustic warning device (bell), lights and rear and front reflective devices.

sanctions



The sanction for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and other drugs can be a fine of between 500 and 1,000 euros depending on the rate of alcohol or 1,000 euros if it is drugs. If it tests positive, the vehicle will be immobilized, as is the case with other vehicles.

For using the mobile phone while driving a scooter or any other communication device, the fine will be 200 euros. The same figure must be paid by those who wear headphones; if they drive at night without lighting or reflective clothing and if they do not wear a helmet, if the municipal ordinance contemplates this measure as mandatory.

Mandatory equipment



Each town hall is in charge of regulating, in a specific way, the circulation of the VMP, including electric scooters. However, all users must comply with a series of rules. It is recommended to use reflective clothing (mandatory at night or with reduced visibility), a helmet, a mobile liability insurance, a bell, a braking system on the scooter, a stop light, a front reflective reflector, a rear reflective reflector, and a front light.