Do you have a private charging station for electric cars? Now you can rent it for 4.5 euros an hour to anyone who has a battery-powered car and needs to “fill up”. The idea comes from Renault which through a dedicated App (www.pluginn.app) allows private charging infrastructure owners to share their column, have secure revenues with monthly payments and an automatic simulator to estimate earnings. For now, the system only works in France but will soon be adopted throughout Europe and will allow for the enormous growth of this new community that connects owners of private charging infrastructures with interested motorists.

The idea, after all, is simple and ingenious: why not cshare, as is done with car sharing, even private columns? So those who have easy external access to their garage and those who have specific periods (perhaps when they are at work) of not using the infrastructure, with a download click on the App Store and Google Play, they immediately enter the Plug Inn community platform and can start earning by offering a service to the community.

“This App – they explain to Renault – it is open to all, it allows you to locate and book charging points available from private individuals regardless of the type of infrastructure (reinforced socket, 3.7 kW, 7.4 kW, 11 kW, etc.) or vehicle brand. Renault launches an appeal to the French who wish to join this community and make it grow”.

It seems trivial but it’s not because, in fact, this is a different way of thinking about mobility, with quick access to a large existing network of charging points, favoring interactions between the French who have embraced mobility electric. And it is no coincidence that the project comes from Renault which has a very new approach to the development of electric vehicles.