Businessman Bill Gates You are aware of the serious damage done by all types of refrigerants and air conditioners we currently use to cool our homes, so it’s pushing a strategy to phase out ACs

Despite the fact that very few people in the world manage to get an appliance that helps cool the interior of their homes, these devices are currently generating 4% of greenhouse gas emissions.

In fact, many air conditioners, in addition to generating pollution inside the home due to the dirt in their ducts, also use chemical components that make the holes in the air bigger. ozone layer.

Do you already have an idea why? Bill Gates, the entrepreneur behind Microsoft, is looking to do away with traditional air conditioners? Well, there is more.

Another factor that damages the environment is the high consumption of A/C in cities, which according to the International Energy Agency (IEAin English) has doubled since 2000. Therefore, the figure could be alarming for the year 2050, although energy efficiency has evolved, efforts must be even greater.

Bill Gates seeks to end traditional air conditioners

Given this, Bill Gatesthrough its Breakthroughenergy fund, focused on innovating in energy matters seeking green alternatives, invested 20 million euros in a start-up that seeks to change the way air conditioners work.

Reducing climate impact, the startup Gates supports is Blue Frontierwhich can reduce the electricity bill by 50 to 90% more.

The company itself clarifies that this ninety percent reduction can be achieved when the cooling system fan is off.

One of the ways that current refrigerants and air conditioners pollute is through high electricity consumption, which is also polluting.

Just talking about reducing 90% of energy consumption would be a great relief for the planet, since many power generators in the world still use gas, coal and other fuels that generate pollution. But Blue Frontier has a proposal that goes beyond electricity consumption.

Previous air conditioners used chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as well as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCs), both of which are harmful to the ozone layer. In fact, they contribute to the increase in ‘holes’ in this layer, according to various media.

This means that while an air conditioner protects the people it cools from the weather, it is actually harming the environment in which we all live.

Current air conditioning alternatives still have an impact on the environment. That is why it is necessary to innovate and look for options that reduce energy consumption but also the chemical components that pollute.

Thus, Blue Frontier uses a salt solution as a liquid desiccant for cooling, and therefore does not affect the ozone layer.

The company says that it is capable of reducing up to 85% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to a traditional air conditioner. Would you like to know more about the Blue Frontier project?