Congratulations! Unfortunately, many immigrant visa applicants experience delays in their processes because they do not bring the required documents for the interview. You can easily make sure that your request for visa make up your mind (and get issued!) quickly by carefully reviewing your visa interview instructions and noting the common issues below:

(Read here: Can I telecommute in the United States with my non-immigrant visa?)

I have carefully reviewed the immigrant visa interview instructions and have a list of the documents that I need to present. Where can I find the exact specifications for these documents?

After knowing what documents are required for your interview, make sure you have them in the correct format and issued by the correct office. The US Department of State provides information online about the specifications and issuing offices of the documents you will need for the interview. To find this information:

1. Visit www.travel.state.gov, then choose the “US Visas” option at the top.

2. Scroll down to the section titled “Forms and Fees” and go to “Fees / Reciprocity”.

3. Choose “Visa Issuance Fee – Reciprocity Tables”.

4. Next, in the upper left part of your screen, choose the letter “C” and then choose “Colombia” (Other countries can be found in a similar way). On this page you will find the guidelines for all the civil documents you need for your interview.

Do my documents have to be original?

All civil documents (documents issued by a government office) must be originals or certified copies. You can find details about the types of documents that are accepted specifically for Colombia on the page we already mentioned. Many documents in Colombia, such as birth / marriage records, are certified copies because the originals only exist in civil registry offices (Registrars / Notaries). Usually, original documents or certified copies contain ink, an embossed stamp, or a sticker.

You must bring all original documents or certified copies, even if you previously sent them during the petition approval process. The U.S. Embassy generally does not have the original documents that you previously submitted to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or the National Visa Center (NVC). Original documents and certified copies will be returned at the interview.

What are the documents that applicants usually forget?

Many applicants forget to bring their original divorce certificates from all their previous divorces from any country. If the immigrant visa is based on marriage, applicants must present originals or certified copies of divorces that precede their current relationship for both the applicant and the petitioner, if applicable. For example, an applicant who is the stepchild of a US citizen must bring original divorce certificates from both the biological father and the stepfather or stepmother if they were previously married.

In addition to the original divorce certificates, all Colombian divorces must be noted in the civil registry of birth and marriage. In the example above, the biological father would need to present an original birth certificate or previous marriage certificate noted with the divorce, in addition to the original divorce documents.

(You may be interested: How can I request an appointment advance at the US embassy?)

What should I do if my birth registration was corrected or registered late?

If your birth registration was corrected or is registered several years after your date of birth, you must bring original documents or certificates explaining the correction or late registration, including your first unmodified birth certificate. In these cases, it is often helpful to bring additional documents to corroborate the civil birth record, such as original baptism certificates or school records.

Who needs a Police Certificate (Court Record Certificate)?

Generally, immigrant visa applicants over the age of 16 must present at least one police certificate. In some countries, such as Colombia, police certificates are only available to people over 18 years of age. You must bring the police certificates from the countries where you are currently resident and have been for more than 6 months; (b) you have lived for more than one year or more after your 16th birthday; or (c) has lived for more than 6 months and also has the nationality of that country. All applicants must bring a police certificate from any country where they have been arrested.

What happens to my case if I do not bring all the necessary documents for my interview?

The Consular Officer will not be able to complete the visa process if you are missing any of the required documents. You should send them after your interview via DHL or by email depending on the type of document. Please note that this will cause delays in the processing of your immigrant visa application. We cannot accept that you approach the Embassy without an appointment for the delivery of documents after your interview, even if it is only to deliver a single document.

(In other news: Can a travel agent get me a US visa faster?)

What happens after my visa is issued?

You will receive an email regarding the delivery of your passport (and, if necessary, your stamped visa package). You can travel to the United States at any time before the expiration date that appears on your visa; this date is often the same date your medical exam results are due, but not always.

Welcome to the United States!

CONSULATE OF THE UNITED STATES

More news