But only if you have the primal Twingo you should come to Amersfoort, because the 30th birthday of the car is being celebrated there…

How time flies huh? The undersigned can still remember as if it were yesterday that Renault introduced the first Twingo. A crazy little city car with the space of a class larger.

Decorated with cool headlights, but also with seats and a back seat that you could fold flat so that you could transform your Twingo into a double bed in no time. And, of course, the big red button on the dash for the hazard lights, which could double as the big red button on a dirty ’90s TV quiz.

Come to Soestdijk with your Twingo

The year that all this was presented was 1993. So it’s been 30 years now. And that means there is reason to celebrate, because it is a crown number and we celebrate that.

Coming Sunday, April 30, dozens, perhaps hundreds of small Twingos will gather on the grounds of the Eemklooster in Amersfoort. The cars are lined up between 10:00 and 15:00. The organization especially hopes that they will succeed in bringing together the first four Twingo colours: purple, red, yellow and mint green.

So if you own a Twingo from the very beginning, come to Amersfoort next Sunday. And if you have a Twingo from the first hour that looks above average, then you should come all the way. There is also an elegance competition, where the most beautiful specimens are judged. And maybe that’s yours!

Oh yes, if you don’t have a Twingo, but would like to come and have a look, you are also very welcome!

That’s how they are again, those Twingo drivers!

