Mexico City.- In issue 552 of the Consumer Magazine, published in February by the prophecyreveals a series of failures in Tesla vehicles model M3 year 2023 and MY 2020 and 2023. In case you have such units, do not panic, here we will tell you what the anomalies consist of and how to solve them.

To begin with, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office in coordination with TESLA AUTOMOVILES SALES AND SERVICES MÉXICO called on the users of the aforementioned vehicles to review them to solve the faults found.

According to the dependency, the vTesla Model 3 vehicles year 2023 and Model Y years 2020 and 2023, with software versions from 2022.28 to 2022.4042 may have problems with the taillights on one or both sides of the unit. Likewise, these units may turn on intermittently due to a firmware anomaly that can cause false fault detections during the vehicle activation process.

“The brake lights, reserve lights, and turn signals are not affected by this condition and continue to function as designed,” Profeco explained.

In case you have such units or present problems in your Teslas, Elon Musk’s company will send a major software update to version 2022.40.4.1

“OTA firmware update prevents false fault detections during the vehicle activation process, ensuring all your taillights work as designed, whereas a firmware version without the fix may not prevent false fault detections” .