The visas to the United States with the greatest recognition are the tourist visa or the student visa, which allow foreigners to stay for a certain time according to the conditions.

However, This type of visa is not the only one that Colombians can apply for who want to visit the American country for a while.

One of the lesser known visas is type O. Which has the variations O1, O2 and O3. this visa Awarded to “persons possessing extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics”, according to the page of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Likewise, people who have some extraordinary record or achievement in the television or film industry can also apply. Whether your achievements have brought you any national or international recognition This type of visa may fit your profile.

How to apply for the American type O visa?

This type of visa is divided into four types. The O-1A visa: is for people with extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business or athletics. The second type is the O-1B visa: for people with extraordinary abilities in the arts or extraordinary achievement in the motion picture industry or the television industry.

On the other hand, the O-2 visa: it is for those who will accompany the artist or athlete to attend a specific event or presentation, and finally, the O-3 visa: it is for the spouse or children of non-immigrants.

Demand for visa applications to the United States is growing.

According to the official portal, applicants must demonstrate that extraordinary ability in science, education, business or athletics. That is to say, they must have achieved a level of specialty that can be demonstrably.

As for the artists, distinction in the field will be key. “Distinction in the field of arts means having achieved a higher degree of skillabove the ordinary, have achieved prominent recognition and become renowned,” the website says.

The same is true for prominent applicants in the television or film industry. There must be a degree of recognition in the projects in which you have participated.

The maximum length of stay that this visa allows in the United States is three years. Everything will depend on the activities, congresses, trainings or events of the citizens who apply.

At least three documents must be presented that serve as evidence of the standards required to access this type of visa.

The visa process in Colombia is accelerated

In recent days, the United States Embassy confirmed that more than 50 people from embassies of other countries arrived in Bogotá to contribute to the visa application process.

“The consular team in Bogotá is committed to reducing wait times in Colombia for first-time visa applicants. And this global team is honored to help achieve this goal,” the Embassy reported.

From countries like Argentina, Brazil, Belize, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Namibia, Mexico, Serbia, Suriname and Venezuela, the experts who will provide support arrived.

