Do you know that your Aadhaar card can also be fake? Due to fake Aadhar card, you can be deprived of the facilities of many government schemes. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says that every 12 digit number is not an Aadhaar. Therefore, it is possible that you will be told a fake number in the name of the Aadhaar number. To avoid this fraud UIDAI provides the facility of verifying any Aadhaar number.

The facility of checking the Aadhaar number is given by the UIDAI on the website https://resident.uidai.net.in/aadhaarverification. Here you can easily check whether the Aadhaar number you have got is the same or true.

Find Aadhaar number real or fake on one click

-https: //resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.

-My Aadhaar Segment click on the Verification Aadhaar number in the Aadhaar Services section.

– A text box will appear on the basis of the verification page.

– Enter 12 digit wall Aadhaar number in the box. Click on Verify.

-If your Aadhaar number is not deactivated, its status will be shown on the website. Below will be your complete details.

– If your Aadhaar number is fake, then invalid Aadhaar number will be written.

This is how to download Aadhar card

To download the Aadhaar card, first go to the official website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Select the option of enrollment ID or Aadhaar number. If you have selected Enrollment ID, then you have to fill the details of Aadhaar. For example, enter a 28-digit enrollment number or enrollment number, PIN code, name and captcha code. If you have chosen the Aadhaar option, then you have to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and other information. After doing this, you will receive OTP from Aadhaar on the registered mobile number. After which, after answering some questions, click on Verify and download. In this way your e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded.

Now Aadhar related complaints will be filed online, know what to do

If Aadhar card is lost, you can remove digital copy from home, know how