Anyone can own a small plane and travel with it whenever and wherever he wants, without bothering about where his private plane will land and stand.

Residential areas designated for owners of small aircraft, known as “Air Parks”, in the United States of America, have witnessed a significant increase.

The world is home to 650 residential areas designated for owners of light aircraft, while Cameron Air Park, located in California, USA, is one of the most beautiful of those areas.

Residents of those areas will be able to use their private jets as a replacement for cars, for $ 1.5 million a unit.

A private housing complex for aircraft owners

The residences contain hangars for small planes, each of which reaches a width of 30 meters, while the streets in the area are wide to allow the passage of planes easily, without colliding with their wings.

According to the “Sky News Arabia” website, the area also includes a common runway for aircraft take off and landing, which all residents of the residential complex can use.

And according to what was reported by “India Times”, there are no vacant houses in this residential area, which is witnessing a high turnout of small aircraft owners.