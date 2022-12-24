The relationship of cachaça and Rafael Cardozo It was one of the romances that caused surprises in 2022. Both got engaged at the end of 2021, ensuring that there would be a wedding soon, but for unknown reasons, this never happened and, on the contrary, the couple separated, generating all kinds of speculation in the media. Now, Carol Reali appeared on social networks with a mysterious man and her followers did not take long to link them affectively.

Cachaza publishes a photo with a new lover and sparks rumors

Through her official Instagram account, Carol Reali reappeared, but this time she was accompanied by an attractive subject named Eric Coelho, who wrote a long and affectionate dedication to the Brazilian and then announced a new hair product.

“Time passed and the affection grew, we shared our lives and dreams, what a beautiful story we began to write… Life is really a gift, one of those that we open the box and the smile shines, excited by the surprise”, it can be said read in one of the paragraphs.

“It is part of our dreams, to believe that we can build a more beautiful world together, together we have always shared the vision of living in a world, where the beauty of simply being who we are is the way to go. Every time we sit down to create something beautiful, we are always connected with the goal of bringing the most beautiful to people who believe in this idea of ​​creating a more loving today”, continued the businessman.

Carol Reali is shown alongside Eric Coelho for product advertisement. Photo: @carolreali/Instagram

Users congratulate Cachaza for “forgetting” Rafael Cardozo

Hundreds of Peruvians witnessed the love that existed between Carol Reali and Rafael Cardozo in front of the screens of América TV, so their breakup was celebrated by some, since the former reality boy never gave her the long-awaited wedding ring. After the publication of Cachaza, her followers congratulated her, since they thought Eric Coelho was the model’s new partner.

