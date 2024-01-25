It is not surprising that Ford is trying to lure some Jeep buyers into a Bronco before ordering a new Wrangler. But the way Ford wants to win over existing Jeep customers is a bit strange. Ford is said to have sent an internal message to American dealers explaining the 'Jeep Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash' initiative. This should bring Jeep customers straight to Ford.

Carsdirect writes about a message to Ford dealers in Chicago, New York, Phoenix, Atlanta and Dallas. Retailers in the first three cities may offer Jeep customers a $1,000 rebate when they purchase a Ford Bronco or Bronco Sport. Dealers in Atlanta and Dallas can knock $500 off the Bronco's price. The Jeep in question must be from 1995 or later.

Jeep owners do not have to trade in their Wrangler, Cherokee or other Jeep model for the Bronco. They can just keep their Jeep, as a shopping car or something. The Ford Bronco starts at $39,130 ​​(approximately 36,000 euros) in America. The more sensible Bronco Sport goes for at least $31,230 (28,500 euros). Could Ford really be buying customers away from Jeep with this initiative?