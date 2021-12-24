Christmas can be a good time to enjoy with the family the best films with the theme and spirit of these parties. But if, on the contrary, they stress you and drive you crazy, or if you have the soul of Grinch, there are also tapes that take place this Christmas season but have nothing to do with this celebration. We recommend 5 tapes that you will like to see.

1. Tough to Kill (1988)

We start with a classic of these parties, one of the great references of action movies. Directed by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis, it ended in a five-part saga. The film centers on police officer John McClane (Willis), who is involved in a hostage-taking in a terrorist group’s invasion of a building.

Our hero and all the people in the building come to the place because a Christmas party is being held, and even in many fight scenes you can see the party decorations.

2. Rocky IV (1985)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone himself, Rocky Balboa is about to retire from the world of boxing when Iván Drago emerges as the new promise. But since he is not interested in fighting the Russian, his friend Apollo Creed challenged him to an exhibition fight for the love of the American country, where he lost his life.

Enraged by Drago’s indifference to Creed’s death, Rocky agrees to fight the Russian in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend on Christmas Day. At the end of the fight, Balboa wishes his son Happy Holidays on television.

3. Something to Remember (1993)

In this film directed by Nora Ephron, the couple formed by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan was the reason for its success. The architect Sam Bladwin (Hanks) is in a bad time after the death of his wife. On Christmas Day, his son Jonah calls the radio to find him a woman to make his father happy. Annie Reed (Ryan) hears him and wants to meet Sam.

4. Eyes Wide Closed (1999)

Modern Stanley Kubrick classic starring the once golden Hollywood couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in their latest movie together. Doctor Bill (Cruise) and his wife, Alice (Kidman), chatting about their sexual fantasies around infidelity, she confesses to her husband a fantasy she has, prompting Bill to pursue his own desires in a series of encounters around New York City on Christmas Eve.

5. While you were sleeping (1995)

This Jon Turteltaub-directed film with sympathy girl Sandra Bullock is fully set during Christmas. She is a lonely Chicago subway employee named Lucy Eleanor, who has no one to spend these holidays with, but has a crush: a man she sees every day on the subway.

Some time later, Lucy saves that man from being run over by a train on Christmas Eve, and after a lot of tangles she ends up falling in love with her brother.