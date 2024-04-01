The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) makes different types of credit available to workers in the formal sector for purchase, repair and remodeling of the homes.

Among the different credits that the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has is the so-called “Unamos Crédito”, through which you can have access to a financing of up to 4 million 889 thousand 402 pesos for the purchase of a house.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this sense, according to the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), to have access to more than 4 million pesos to buy a home, two workers in the Mexican formal sector must pool their credits.

In this sense, one of the things that stands out the most about Unamos Créditos is the fact that It is not exactly mandatory to combine the credit with that of the husband or wife, but it can be done with siblings, parents, friends or a partner, even if they are not married..

Do you have a couple? This is the ideal Infonavit credit for the house of your dreams/Photo: Freepik

Thus, with Unamos Credits from Infonavit the following actions can be carried out:

*Purchase a new or existing home.

*The maximum amount of the credit is 4 million 889 thousand 402 pesos.

*The fixed interest rate is differentiated according to salary level and ranges from 3.76% to 10.45%.

*You can make early payments or pay off your credit without penalties.

*Subsequent employer contributions will be credited to the capital of your loan, which helps you pay it off faster.

*Both borrowers have life insurance and a Payment Protection Fund, so you have greater peace of mind for the duration of your debt.

*The home you purchase has damage insurance.

Requirements

The requirements to access Unamos Credits from Infonavit are the following:

*Have a current employment relationship.

*Comply with the prequalification points. Check if you are eligible in My Infonavit Account.

*Take the online course “Know More to Decide Better”.

Do you have a couple? This is the ideal Infonavit credit for the house of your dreams/Photo: Freepik

“With this scheme, each borrower will be the owner of the home, according to the proportional share of their credit,” it is detailed on the official website of the Mexican organization.