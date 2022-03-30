Sinaloa.- The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya announced that it will be next Monday, April 4, when the record is opened through the website to request an appointment for the regularization of used vehicles of foreign originand from Tuesday 5, will attend in the facilities of the Livestock Fair to their ownerswho will be able to unburden the entire procedure right there, from the nationalization of their car, which is a federal procedure, to obtaining their decals and license plates, the latter, state procedures.

The foregoing was reported by the state president at the express question during his Weekly Conference, where he was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cazarezwho expanded the information.

In this regard, the secretary specified that foreign vehicles, colloquially called chocolate cars subject to legalization are those that are within the clauses of the decree issued by the Federal Government, decree provides for the models and origin of the vehicles that will be subject to this regularization process.

“The decree, in principle, establishes requirements, aspects, procedures and under them it will be that all this mechanics will be followed that will begin, as the governor had anticipated, next Monday the 4th the online system will open and on Tuesday the 5th it will start physically. in the facilities of the Livestock Fair with a module where all the authorities that participate in the idea that people have a space to complete all the procedures related to the regularization and placement of the vehicle will be integrated in a single occasion”, Inzunza Cazarez said.

Governor Rocha said he was pleased with the effort of all the public servants involved to have the program ready in 10 days, as he had announced more than a week ago when he was questioned by the media.

Read more: Back to school! They take vaccination against Covid-19 to UAS students at the FCA in Culiacán

“I had told them when I went to Ahome that it was ten days, there they adjusted it tightly they had to listen to me and they put it in ten days from the day we declared it, if we are ready, it is an important operation that considers capturers, consider people who serve the public and consider a series of services that must be ready so that we do not have a tortuous process, we want to make it agile”, he said.

On this page you can make your registration: https://www.regularizaauto.sspc.gob.mx/