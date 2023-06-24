As the use of credit and debit cards increased, the crimes committed with or through them also increased. Under this framework, Banorte has alerted its customers to a new scam related to its plastics.

Banorte is, without a doubt, one of the most important financial institutions in Mexico, hence the relevance of being aware of the alerts that the company sends when something is not right with its Bank cards.

Thus, recently, Banorte has issued a warning to its thousands of users throughout the Mexican Republic as a result of a new identified fraud that involves its electronic application Banorte Móvil.

According to what was alerted by the Mexican financial institution, through fraud related to the use of Banorte Móvil, criminals can take control of their victims’ cell phone accounts and cards.

The warning issued by Banorte derives from the different complaints that its account holders have filed with the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) about fraudulent telephone calls where they are asked to reveal personal banking information.

Thus, the new fraud that is affecting Banorte clients consists of phone calls where people are asked to uninstall the Banorte Móvil app, since the scammers claim that it is necessary to cancel the service of the electronic application of the financial institution.

The foregoing, they have detailed, because, according to the criminals, customers have unrecognized purchases in process and, in order to cancel them, they must uninstall the official Banorte application.

After uninstalling Banorte Móvil, The scammers ask the account holders for their username and password to be able to enter their account on the digital platform of the Mexican bank and, in this way, carry out the theft of the bank account.

For all these reasons, all Banorte customers are recommended to avoid carrying out different actions that are requested by phone calls or emails, advising that, if in doubt, it is best to go to the branches of financial institutions.