Making a car with a European layout overly American: Dodge succeeded with the Caliber. Would you like this hot SRT4 version?

The American car has never really enjoyed the Dutch market. The Americans are a bit too raw and unrefined to fulfill our wishes. Large engines are overloaded and luxury features do not matter to us as much as they are hidden in an ugly creaking plastic dashboard.

Dodge Caliber

Dodge showed well what happens when you want to bring an American car to Europe. Even in the Netherlands we were allowed to enjoy three models in the 2000s that would normally only be intended for the US, but thanks to small(er) engines, a Japanese base (the PM platform is based on the Mitsubishi GS platform) and favorable entry prices if they still try. That became the Avenger (mid-class sedan), Journey (practical SUV) and the Caliber. That last one was a very strange car. Americans called this a hatchback, while it was significantly larger car than a Golf. For us it was more like a crossover, an almost station wagon-like hatchback that was also slightly higher on the legs. The marketing explains it well: the car had to replace the PT Cruiser and the Neon in one fell swoop.

SRT-4

Replacing the Dodge Neon (which we only knew as Chrysler Neon) had an advantage. The Neon had a top version called SRT-4. SRT (Street and Racing Technology) is the team responsible for all Chrysler sports, such as the Dodge Charger/Chrysler 300C SRT-8 and Viper SRT-10. That 4 stood for the number of cylinders and that is of course actually too little for Americans. However, as a front-wheel drive ‘hot hatch’ (the Neon was only available as a sedan), the SRT-4 was brilliant, with 230 hp in the end on a great tunable platform, you had quite a lot of violence on board for a compact car.

Dodge Caliber SRT4

Returning to the Caliber: when this Neon successor, which was only delivered as a ‘station’/’hatchback’, had to serve the lower class in 2007, Dodge decided to also give the Neon SRT-4 a successor as the Caliber SRT4. Also front-wheel drive and also the same engine as the Neon, but further developed. This 2.4 liter four-cylinder with turbo eventually delivered 295 hp. That is 95 hp more than the then Golf GTI in a car that is only 80 kg heavier, but is also a size larger. So American: the Golf had a nicer and better finished interior, but the Caliber was a better hot hatch. And the Golf didn’t have a refrigerator in the glove compartment.

Dodge Caliber SRT4 occasion

Why this epic about a car that time has somewhat forgotten? Well, the undersigned thought back with melancholy to not so long ago. Specifically the time when sporty cars based on a totally non-sporty model were everywhere. The time of the Opel Zafira OPC and Mercedes R63 AMG, so to speak. We treated the latter last week because the fairly rare top version of the R-Class was sold by an Autoblog reader. I immediately thought back to the Dodge Caliber SRT4 (I have no idea why, except that it is black and has some MPV traits, the cars do not resemble each other for a meter) and that made me decide to see if you still have a Dodge Caliber SRT4 can score in the Netherlands. And yes, you can!

We came across this copy from 2010, originally delivered in the Netherlands. The dark red color in which it was presented is actually the color you want, but in black it is also fine. Especially because the rest is correct: the blubber-thick body kit, the large silver 19-inch five-spoke wheels and a sjaak of a rear spoiler. Successful as a sports car, as a family car, ‘ludicrous’ is the only word that comes to mind. In retrospect, that makes it fun for the petrolhead dad at the same time. A real Pampers Bomberlike the Germans and @MartijnGizmo always so nice to say.

Interior

From the inside it is immediately noticeable that, as said, you still miss that bit of refinement in this Dodge Caliber SRT4. You can hear the plastic creaking through the photos and it doesn’t really age well either. You do get fairly thickly bolstered bucket seats and you are well served in terms of practicality, not least because of two glove compartments, one of which – if all goes well – has a cooled compartment for you beers colas on the go. Something Dodge wanted you to remember when the Caliber came out.

To buy

Calibers are not the most common anymore and the Dodge Caliber SRT4 can no longer be found in large numbers. This black copy, which has been kept in good condition, should therefore yield 9,999 euros. Well, a perfectly maintained 2010 Golf GTI should also deliver that, but that is still a lot of money for a somewhat forgotten hot hatch / crossover. You can show interest the advertisement on Marktplaats.

