In a world where Valentine's Day invades every corner with its trail of romanticism, there is a group determined to challenge the norm. For those who prefer reflective solitude or narratives far from conventional love, films Anti Valentine's Day They emerge as a refuge. These films, far from sugary clichés, explore the complexities of human relationships, heartbreak and obsessive passions, offering a unique perspective that demystifies the romantic ideal.

With the arrival of February 14, while couples immerse themselves in celebrations and displays of affection, there is a film selection that rebels against this tradition. This set of works, characterized by its audacity and originality, invites viewers to a deeper reflection on love, desire and emotional independence. These films not only offer entertainment, but also a critical vision that questions stereotypes of romantic love.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Bob Marley: One Love', PREMIERE in the United States: when is the film coming out and where to see it in theaters?

1. 'Blue Valentine'

Dean and Cindy have shared six years of a passionate love story. During this time, they have had a daughter together and have made the decision to get married. However, their relationship begins to deteriorate. In an attempt to reinvigorate their connection, Dean suggests spending the night at a themed hotel and opts for the room of the future. This movie is available in Netflix and on Amazon Prime Video.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3' destroys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': the most viewed trailer in history in 24 hours

2. 'Lost'

A man reports his wife missing on their fifth wedding anniversary; However, the apparently happy image of their relationship begins to crumble due to pressure from the Police. And the media. The film is available in Netflix and Star Plus.

3. 'Crazy and stupid love'

Cal Weaver experiences the ideal life in the United States with a good job, a beautiful house, exceptional children, and a wife named Emily. However, his apparent happiness crumbles when he discovers that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. At over 40 years old, Cal suddenly finds himself single and plunges into the complicated world of romantic dating. Jacob Palmer decides to assist Cal, teaching him how to be successful with women. The tape is on the platform HBO Max.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Madame Web', premiere in Peru: date, where to see, cast and more from the film with Dakota Johnson

4. '500 days with her'

Tom, a greeting card writer and hopeless romantic, is completely stunned when his girlfriend, Summer leaves him suddenly. In an attempt to understand the breakup, she analyzes the 500 days that they shared to identify where their love relationship failed. In this process, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life. It is available in Star Plus.

5. 'Midsommar: terror does not wait for the night'

An American couple joins friends to attend Midsommar, a summer festival that takes place every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. Nevertheless, What initially seemed to be an idyllic vacation takes a sinister turn when the townspeople invite them to participate in disruptive holiday activities. Available in Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Valentine's Day: 5 romantic movies that you can see in theaters on February 14

6. 'She'

In Los Angeles, a writer with no new ideas develops a special love relationship with his computer's operating system, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha. Both will have a relationship; However, this will not be complete happiness for the writer, who will have to accept his loneliness in a different way. Available in Prime Video and AppleTV.

7. 'Fatal Attraction'

Dan Gallagher, a successful New York lawyer, married and father of a daughter, meets Alexandra 'Alex' Forrest, an editor at an advertising agency, for professional reasons. During a weekend when his wife Beth and her daughter Ellen are out of town, Dan becomes involved in an affair with Alex. Although he initially thought it would be temporary, Alex begins to develop an attachment to him. Available only in AppleTV.

'Her', the film, won the Oscar in 2014. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#hate #Valentine39s #Day #movies #escape #love #destroy #February

In a world where Valentine's Day invades every corner with its trail of romanticism, there is a group determined to challenge the norm. For those who prefer reflective solitude or narratives far from conventional love, films Anti Valentine's Day They emerge as a refuge. These films, far from sugary clichés, explore the complexities of human relationships, heartbreak and obsessive passions, offering a unique perspective that demystifies the romantic ideal.

With the arrival of February 14, while couples immerse themselves in celebrations and displays of affection, there is a film selection that rebels against this tradition. This set of works, characterized by its audacity and originality, invites viewers to a deeper reflection on love, desire and emotional independence. These films not only offer entertainment, but also a critical vision that questions stereotypes of romantic love.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Bob Marley: One Love', PREMIERE in the United States: when is the film coming out and where to see it in theaters?

1. 'Blue Valentine'

Dean and Cindy have shared six years of a passionate love story. During this time, they have had a daughter together and have made the decision to get married. However, their relationship begins to deteriorate. In an attempt to reinvigorate their connection, Dean suggests spending the night at a themed hotel and opts for the room of the future. This movie is available in Netflix and on Amazon Prime Video.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3' destroys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': the most viewed trailer in history in 24 hours

2. 'Lost'

A man reports his wife missing on their fifth wedding anniversary; However, the apparently happy image of their relationship begins to crumble due to pressure from the Police. And the media. The film is available in Netflix and Star Plus.

3. 'Crazy and stupid love'

Cal Weaver experiences the ideal life in the United States with a good job, a beautiful house, exceptional children, and a wife named Emily. However, his apparent happiness crumbles when he discovers that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. At over 40 years old, Cal suddenly finds himself single and plunges into the complicated world of romantic dating. Jacob Palmer decides to assist Cal, teaching him how to be successful with women. The tape is on the platform HBO Max.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Madame Web', premiere in Peru: date, where to see, cast and more from the film with Dakota Johnson

4. '500 days with her'

Tom, a greeting card writer and hopeless romantic, is completely stunned when his girlfriend, Summer leaves him suddenly. In an attempt to understand the breakup, she analyzes the 500 days that they shared to identify where their love relationship failed. In this process, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life. It is available in Star Plus.

5. 'Midsommar: terror does not wait for the night'

An American couple joins friends to attend Midsommar, a summer festival that takes place every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. Nevertheless, What initially seemed to be an idyllic vacation takes a sinister turn when the townspeople invite them to participate in disruptive holiday activities. Available in Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Valentine's Day: 5 romantic movies that you can see in theaters on February 14

6. 'She'

In Los Angeles, a writer with no new ideas develops a special love relationship with his computer's operating system, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha. Both will have a relationship; However, this will not be complete happiness for the writer, who will have to accept his loneliness in a different way. Available in Prime Video and AppleTV.

7. 'Fatal Attraction'

Dan Gallagher, a successful New York lawyer, married and father of a daughter, meets Alexandra 'Alex' Forrest, an editor at an advertising agency, for professional reasons. During a weekend when his wife Beth and her daughter Ellen are out of town, Dan becomes involved in an affair with Alex. Although he initially thought it would be temporary, Alex begins to develop an attachment to him. Available only in AppleTV.

'Her', the film, won the Oscar in 2014. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#hate #Valentine39s #Day #movies #escape #love #destroy #February

In a world where Valentine's Day invades every corner with its trail of romanticism, there is a group determined to challenge the norm. For those who prefer reflective solitude or narratives far from conventional love, films Anti Valentine's Day They emerge as a refuge. These films, far from sugary clichés, explore the complexities of human relationships, heartbreak and obsessive passions, offering a unique perspective that demystifies the romantic ideal.

With the arrival of February 14, while couples immerse themselves in celebrations and displays of affection, there is a film selection that rebels against this tradition. This set of works, characterized by its audacity and originality, invites viewers to a deeper reflection on love, desire and emotional independence. These films not only offer entertainment, but also a critical vision that questions stereotypes of romantic love.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Bob Marley: One Love', PREMIERE in the United States: when is the film coming out and where to see it in theaters?

1. 'Blue Valentine'

Dean and Cindy have shared six years of a passionate love story. During this time, they have had a daughter together and have made the decision to get married. However, their relationship begins to deteriorate. In an attempt to reinvigorate their connection, Dean suggests spending the night at a themed hotel and opts for the room of the future. This movie is available in Netflix and on Amazon Prime Video.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3' destroys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': the most viewed trailer in history in 24 hours

2. 'Lost'

A man reports his wife missing on their fifth wedding anniversary; However, the apparently happy image of their relationship begins to crumble due to pressure from the Police. And the media. The film is available in Netflix and Star Plus.

3. 'Crazy and stupid love'

Cal Weaver experiences the ideal life in the United States with a good job, a beautiful house, exceptional children, and a wife named Emily. However, his apparent happiness crumbles when he discovers that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. At over 40 years old, Cal suddenly finds himself single and plunges into the complicated world of romantic dating. Jacob Palmer decides to assist Cal, teaching him how to be successful with women. The tape is on the platform HBO Max.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Madame Web', premiere in Peru: date, where to see, cast and more from the film with Dakota Johnson

4. '500 days with her'

Tom, a greeting card writer and hopeless romantic, is completely stunned when his girlfriend, Summer leaves him suddenly. In an attempt to understand the breakup, she analyzes the 500 days that they shared to identify where their love relationship failed. In this process, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life. It is available in Star Plus.

5. 'Midsommar: terror does not wait for the night'

An American couple joins friends to attend Midsommar, a summer festival that takes place every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. Nevertheless, What initially seemed to be an idyllic vacation takes a sinister turn when the townspeople invite them to participate in disruptive holiday activities. Available in Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Valentine's Day: 5 romantic movies that you can see in theaters on February 14

6. 'She'

In Los Angeles, a writer with no new ideas develops a special love relationship with his computer's operating system, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha. Both will have a relationship; However, this will not be complete happiness for the writer, who will have to accept his loneliness in a different way. Available in Prime Video and AppleTV.

7. 'Fatal Attraction'

Dan Gallagher, a successful New York lawyer, married and father of a daughter, meets Alexandra 'Alex' Forrest, an editor at an advertising agency, for professional reasons. During a weekend when his wife Beth and her daughter Ellen are out of town, Dan becomes involved in an affair with Alex. Although he initially thought it would be temporary, Alex begins to develop an attachment to him. Available only in AppleTV.

'Her', the film, won the Oscar in 2014. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#hate #Valentine39s #Day #movies #escape #love #destroy #February

In a world where Valentine's Day invades every corner with its trail of romanticism, there is a group determined to challenge the norm. For those who prefer reflective solitude or narratives far from conventional love, films Anti Valentine's Day They emerge as a refuge. These films, far from sugary clichés, explore the complexities of human relationships, heartbreak and obsessive passions, offering a unique perspective that demystifies the romantic ideal.

With the arrival of February 14, while couples immerse themselves in celebrations and displays of affection, there is a film selection that rebels against this tradition. This set of works, characterized by its audacity and originality, invites viewers to a deeper reflection on love, desire and emotional independence. These films not only offer entertainment, but also a critical vision that questions stereotypes of romantic love.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Bob Marley: One Love', PREMIERE in the United States: when is the film coming out and where to see it in theaters?

1. 'Blue Valentine'

Dean and Cindy have shared six years of a passionate love story. During this time, they have had a daughter together and have made the decision to get married. However, their relationship begins to deteriorate. In an attempt to reinvigorate their connection, Dean suggests spending the night at a themed hotel and opts for the room of the future. This movie is available in Netflix and on Amazon Prime Video.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3' destroys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': the most viewed trailer in history in 24 hours

2. 'Lost'

A man reports his wife missing on their fifth wedding anniversary; However, the apparently happy image of their relationship begins to crumble due to pressure from the Police. And the media. The film is available in Netflix and Star Plus.

3. 'Crazy and stupid love'

Cal Weaver experiences the ideal life in the United States with a good job, a beautiful house, exceptional children, and a wife named Emily. However, his apparent happiness crumbles when he discovers that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. At over 40 years old, Cal suddenly finds himself single and plunges into the complicated world of romantic dating. Jacob Palmer decides to assist Cal, teaching him how to be successful with women. The tape is on the platform HBO Max.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Madame Web', premiere in Peru: date, where to see, cast and more from the film with Dakota Johnson

4. '500 days with her'

Tom, a greeting card writer and hopeless romantic, is completely stunned when his girlfriend, Summer leaves him suddenly. In an attempt to understand the breakup, she analyzes the 500 days that they shared to identify where their love relationship failed. In this process, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life. It is available in Star Plus.

5. 'Midsommar: terror does not wait for the night'

An American couple joins friends to attend Midsommar, a summer festival that takes place every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. Nevertheless, What initially seemed to be an idyllic vacation takes a sinister turn when the townspeople invite them to participate in disruptive holiday activities. Available in Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Valentine's Day: 5 romantic movies that you can see in theaters on February 14

6. 'She'

In Los Angeles, a writer with no new ideas develops a special love relationship with his computer's operating system, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha. Both will have a relationship; However, this will not be complete happiness for the writer, who will have to accept his loneliness in a different way. Available in Prime Video and AppleTV.

7. 'Fatal Attraction'

Dan Gallagher, a successful New York lawyer, married and father of a daughter, meets Alexandra 'Alex' Forrest, an editor at an advertising agency, for professional reasons. During a weekend when his wife Beth and her daughter Ellen are out of town, Dan becomes involved in an affair with Alex. Although he initially thought it would be temporary, Alex begins to develop an attachment to him. Available only in AppleTV.

'Her', the film, won the Oscar in 2014. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#hate #Valentine39s #Day #movies #escape #love #destroy #February