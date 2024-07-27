One of the big topics that gamers have to discuss call of Duty they debate is theSBMM, or Skill-Based Matchmaking. It is an invisible system that matches online players with users who – according to a series of factors – should have the same level of ability. The idea is to create matches that are as fair and balanced as possible.
Some players though they say it is not a good approach if you play casually. It would be better to be able to find yourself in matches where sometimes you win very easily and matches where instead you are destroyed in a few moments.
Activision explained more clearly how SBMM works in Call of Duty earlier this year, and now they’ve shared new insights, stating in short that while many users claim otherwise, in reality on average the SBMM is appreciated.
Activision’s Findings About SBMM Use in Call of Duty
In a 25 page document with graphs and tables, which is incredible for the simple fact that it exists, various components of the game are explained in detail, even concepts such as “skill”, tracking eliminations per minute and more.
Some of what is said has already been explained, but the curious part is that Activision did some tests in early 2024 and secretly reduced the impact of the SBMM inside Call of Duty games, to see the reaction of the players. This all happened in North America inside Modern Warfare 3 and the decrease in the impact of SBMM was 50%.
The result? Over 90% of players whose matches had a 50% reduced SBMM played less time in Call of Duty. Only the best players did not change their playing time, since they still won. The bottom line is that matches without a good SBMM favor the best players and make the gaming experience less fun for those of medium or low skill.
Speaking of the video game, Call of Duty has sold content created with AI, per a report that sheds light on Activision’s layoffs.
