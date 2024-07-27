One of the big topics that gamers have to discuss call of Duty they debate is theSBMM, or Skill-Based Matchmaking. It is an invisible system that matches online players with users who – according to a series of factors – should have the same level of ability. The idea is to create matches that are as fair and balanced as possible.

Some players though they say it is not a good approach if you play casually. It would be better to be able to find yourself in matches where sometimes you win very easily and matches where instead you are destroyed in a few moments.

Activision explained more clearly how SBMM works in Call of Duty earlier this year, and now they’ve shared new insights, stating in short that while many users claim otherwise, in reality on average the SBMM is appreciated.