Super Green Pass first dose: even those who have not completed the vaccination course (2 doses) can have the enhanced certification

Even a single dose of Covid vaccine to have the Super Green Pass. The reinforced green certification is in fact foreseen for the vaccinated people (even without a second dose) from the 15th day after the first injection or that are recovered from Coronavirus. The differences from the Green Pass “traditional” are therefore the duration of validity of 9 months instead of 12 and the inability to get it by doing a rapid or molecular buffer negative result. The Super Green Pass it has now also been extended White Zone and prolonged until March 31, 2022.

The Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, believes that the Super Green Pass is a sufficient measure and that there will be no need for other restrictions. Some experts though they are not that optimistic while others complain about theabsence of a blacklist for vaccinated but infected with Covid-19. The revocation of the Green Pass for people in quarantine. You will be able to get the certification back only after a negative molecular buffer.