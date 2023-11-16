That’s a nice question, right? Whether you get more gas for the same money in the morning.

There is a theory going around on the internet that made us think… If it is true, it is quite a nice life hack. They say that you get more gas for the same money in the morning.

This is because it is colder and the density of the gasoline is greater. According to the newspaper HLN who figured it out, you would get up to 1 liter extra on a 50 liter tank due to the temperature difference.

A physicist confirms the story, but we have to disappoint you. Because the temperature fluctuations in a large tank of gasoline are not large enough. In fact, there are none at all.

Station owners are obliged to store and ‘serve’ the petrol at a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. Precisely to prevent cases like this. And that sounds unfortunate, but you can also turn it around.

If they had had the temperature much higher, you would get less gas for the same money. And evaporation is of course higher when it is warmer, so you prevent that too.

So. Nice theory, but unfortunately not true.

