February 13, 2023 11:45

The password on the Internet is a solution and a problem at the same time, as it makes the user feel safe and keeps his information relatively away from intruders, but it raises two problems, as some people forget it, so it locks up the data inside electronic devices, and with the development of hacker tools, passwords have become vulnerable to hacking, especially in the event of Not constantly updated. AgileBits, the Toronto-based company that operates Password 1 password manager, has found a solution to both problems. The company said that next summer it will start using the new technology, known as the “biometric fingerprint”, which it called the “passkey” or passkey, according to the technical website “The Freej”. Password 1 allows users to store their passwords as well as other sensitive information in a password-locked “virtual vault” known to many as a “password manager”. According to Sky News The new technology works on using the “biometric fingerprint” to open the accounts on its platform, without the need for the current password, which means practically abandoning the name that represented the title of the products of this program. A note will appear while using the program, asking the user if he wants to unlock it via the new technology that requires a fingerprint on a computer or smartphone. And the program reassured users that this method is done and stored on their device.

In a statement posted on his website, he said that the new technology constitutes an alternative to the password, and is difficult to hack or steal.

This shift marks a step towards the end of the era of data protected by “password vaults (password managers)”, with the advent of a new, more secure verification tool.

Source: agencies