A police officer shot in the head in downtown Santiago, a politician in Ecuador who was elected mayor hours after being murdered in cold blood, a journalist shot inside her vehicle in front of her house in Tijuana are the painful scenes that are repeated week by week in the different countries of Latin America and that they have put the governments of the day on the ropes, without projecting a prompt effective solution before the security crisis.

most of Latin American countries are facing a crisis in terms of

security that has been aggravated in recent months with disturbing demonstrations that organized crime is gaining ground due to the inaction of the governments and the lack of public policies determined to solve a problem that threatens to undermine citizen coexistence and democratic institutions.

He drug trafficking It is a common denominator in the countries of the region and the cause of the majority of homicides, carried out by hitmen, but this scourge is now being added to human trafficking, arms and migrant trafficking, and the increase in extortion, problems that make insecurity has become one of the issues that most concern citizens.

It is clear that Latin America “is experiencing a setback in terms of security,” which has deepened with the coronavirus pandemic, he told efe Jairo Libreros, specialist in international politics and professor of Security and National Defense at the Externado de Colombia University.

Although countries like Brazil, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Argentina and Venezuela registered a decrease in homicides during 2022, crime continues to be a headache for the authorities.

In Venezuela, for example, crimes such as extortion, human trafficking, femicides and sexual abuse are gaining more virulence and in Panama there have been cases never seen before, such as the dismemberment of victims or the hitman attack inside a school, which cost the life of a 15-year-old boy in the Colón region last October.

In Costa Rica, the situation has become worrying because last year there were 656 homicides, 11% more than in 2021, reaching the record number, above the 603 registered in 2017.

According to data from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), 6 out of 10 homicides committed in this Central American nation during 2022 were related to the “settling of scores” for drug trafficking.

People are afraid in their different cities.

Citizen perception is feeling unsafe in your city

In Chile, the public perception is that insecurity has skyrocketed to an unmanageable level, but the authorities assure that the number of crimes has not increased compared to previous years, although they do recognize that they are more violent.

“To put it simply, if you go out today you are less likely to be mugged than ten years ago, but it is much more likely that the assailant has a weapon and is willing to use it,” explains the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, who asks not to politicize the problem.

The problem of government measures against insecurity

To deal with violence and crime, In Ecuador, up to ten states of exception have been decreed in less than two years since the coming to power of the conservative Guillermo Lasso, while in El Salvador a similar measure was decreed by Nayib Bukelehas already completed a year with serious questions from human rights organizations, something that does not seem to worry the president.

In Honduras, a state of emergency has also been in force since last December, and although its application began in the two most important cities, Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, it has already been extended to 123 of the 298 municipalities, a measure that worries the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

UN agencies and human rights organizations are also considering a measure excessive militarization of the territory, as is the case in Mexico, where there are more than 92,000 elements in public security tasksan endowment that has been growing throughout the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Meanwhile, the “police saturation” strategy applied in Argentina, which he explained to efe The director of the Center for Latin American Studies on Insecurity and Violence, Marcelo Bergman, consists of figuratively putting a “policeman on every corner”, it pays off, but it does not necessarily fix the problem.

Nor does the flexibility in the carrying of weapons recently decreed in Ecuador. In the opinion of the expert from the Externado University, these are “failed strategies” that in some countries in Latin America, Europe or the United States “have been shown to be perverse and toxic” and do not fundamentally solve the problem of insecurity.

Riot police operate in Brazil.

Can Brazil be an example for security in the region?

In Brazil, with the return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the presidency, the security program promoted in his two previous terms (2003-2010) was recovered, with which he intends to reduce violence and increase the presence of the State in the peripheries of cities through social programs, a strategy that involves a radical change in relation to the policy of the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

It is also worth noting the changes in regulatory matters in Paraguay, whose Chamber of Senators sanctioned last March a bill that modifies various articles of the Penal Code and incorporates hit men as a punishable act.

The debate in the Legislature began in June 2022, weeks after the murder in Colombia of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

Although more reforms of the police forces are needed, which are directed with strategic thinking and with the involvement of different civil instances of the State, the Academy and civil society organizations, these cannot mean leaving the police forces a free hand to exercise a greater use of force, as is the case with the controversial Law “Naím-Retamal” recently approved in Chile.

According to Libreros, failure to implement these reforms “could result in a lost decade in terms of security in Latin America.”

The authorities seek to regulate the actions of different criminal gangs.

