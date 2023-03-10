He Peter Pan syndrome it’s a trait set that indicate emotional immaturity in the adulthoodespecially after the age of 30.

Although it is not officially recognized as a mental disorder, it became popular following the publication of the book “The Peter Pan Syndrome” of Dan Kiley in 1983.

This syndrome is characterized by resistance to take responsibility characteristic of an adult, the lack of acceptance that they are exponents of this syndrome, the superficial relationship formation and the feeling of emptiness, dissatisfaction and loneliness.

To measure the degree of Peter Pan Syndrome that a person has, a 2019 study developed a scale made up of items that state the main characteristics of people with this syndrome, such as:

The avoidance of responsibilities

Not wanting a full time job

Not wanting to think about the future

not settle in one place

Not wanting to have children

Idealization of youth

In addition, it is searched as couples to people who take care of it and please him, and alcohol and drugs are abused to bond with others in the way that adolescents or very young people do.

Peter Pan Syndrome can generate sadness, anxiety and depression by not assuming responsibilities and by the lack of acceptance of one’s own condition.

In addition, by developing superficial relationships, the patient can feel lonelywhich can lead to forming a couple only with people who suffer from the Wendy syndromea complementary problem also proposed by Dan Kiley.

To combat this syndrome, it is essential assume the responsibilities of adulthood and seek professional help.

What can be done to overcome Peter Pan syndrome?

The Peter Pan Syndrome it’s not a mental illnessbut a pattern of behavior that can be changed. In general, the person who suffers from it needs to acquire tools to face everyday life situations in a more mature and responsible way.

A first step, which can be difficult to accept for the affectedIt is recognizing that you have a problem and being willing to seek help.

In this sense, psychological therapy can be very useful to work on emotional maturity and the acquisition of social skills.

Another important measure is assume the responsibility of their own actions and decisions, and stop avoiding commitments and obligations.

This involves making difficult decisions, such as accept a job that is not entirely attractive or facing a problematic situation in the couple.

In addition, it is necessary to work on self-esteem and acceptance of one’s own age. This implies stopping idealizing youth and accepting the responsibilities that correspond to each stage of life.

Lastly, it is important cultivate healthy and mature relationshipsboth as a couple and as a friend.

This means abandoning superficial relationships and looking for people who share similar interests and values, and who are willing to build a relationship based on mutual respect and commitment.