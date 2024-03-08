The NOM 035, known as “Psychosocial risk factors at work: Identification, analysis and prevention”represents a very important element in protecting the mental health of workers in Mexico, especially in he teleworking context .

Since its promulgation in October 2018, this regulation has clearly established the Responsibilities of both employers and employees in the prevention of psychosocial risks associated with remote work.

It is essential to understand that the effective implementation of the NOM 035 not only translates into compliance with a government regulation, but also in the promotion of a healthier and more productive work environment.

To achieve this goal, it is very important that both employers and employees are fully aware of their rights and obligations under these regulations.

Do you feel overwhelmed at work? NOM 035 can help you. /Pxhere

Your rights with the teleworking law

In it teleworking contextwhere the borders between home and office can sometimes be difficult to delimit, compliance with NOM 035 takes on even greater relevance.

Psychosocial risk factors, such as isolation, work overload and lack of emotional support, may manifest with greater intensity in this type of work .

Objectives of the new law:

The objectives of NOM 035 are clear: identify, analyze and prevent psychosocial risk factorsas well as promoting a favorable organizational environment.

These objectives are not merely aspirational, but must be the most important aspect of the internal policies of companies, especially in a context where Teleworking has become an everyday reality.

Obligations of companies and employees:

The regulations establish specific obligations for employers , such as the development and dissemination of a prevention policy psychosocial risksthe identification and analysis of these, the adoption of preventive measures and the performance of medical examinations for workers exposed.

The Workers also have obligations under NOM-035among them the following:

Comply with preventive and, where appropriate, corrective measures to mitigate psychosocial risks, collaborating in the creation of a positive organizational environment and avoiding any form of workplace violence.

Refrain from carrying out actions that go against the favorable work environment and from participating in acts of violence within the workplace.

Contribute to the identification of psychosocial risk factors and the evaluation of the work environment.

Report practices that contradict the favorable work environment and denounce any manifestation of workplace violence.

Actively participate in information activities and, where appropriate, undergo the relevant medical examinations.

NOM 035: Do they respect your rights as a teleworker? /Pxhere

It is essential that companies, regardless of their size, Integrate these provisions into your organizational culture to guarantee the well-being of its collaborators.

The fulfillment of the teleworking law in Mexico It is not only a legal obligation, but an ethical and moral commitment to the well-being of those who contribute to the development of companies in Mexico.