A recent study conducted by leading researchers from the Pennsylvania State University reveals a surprising connection: the low satisfaction sexuality in middle age could be related to memory problems in later stages of life.

These findings open a window into a deeper understanding of the influence our sex lives have on our cognitive health.

A novel approach in sex research

The study, led by the talented Riki Slayday, a doctoral student at Penn State, goes beyond quantifiable aspects of sexuality, such as frequency or number of partners.

Instead, it focuses on the subjective perception of sexual activity and how it influences our cognitive function. Results obtained from a 12-year follow-up of 818 men revealed that participant-reported declines in erectile function and sexual satisfaction correlated with future memory loss.

The turning point in middle age

The study chose the midlife period as a starting point because it is a time in life when declines in cognitive function, sexual satisfaction and erectile function begin to emerge.

The results highlighted a strong correlation between these three variables, suggesting a broader connection between our physical and psychological health than previously suspected.

A relationship that lasts over time

Analyzing the relationship over time, it was found that changes in erectile function and sexual satisfaction were directly associated with simultaneous changes in sexual intercourse. cognitive function.

These associations remained even after accounting for demographic and health factors, further supporting the existence of a clear connection between our sex lives and our cognitive ability.

Scientific publication and comprehensive approach

The results of this research were published in the prestigious academic journal The Gerontologist, specialized in the scientific study of aging.

Martin Sliwinski, a professor of human development and family studies at Penn State and a co-author of the study, notes that these findings add to previous research that has found Links Between Life Satisfaction and Cognitive Performance.

A more comprehensive medical approach

Sliwinski emphasizes the importance of considering erectile dysfunction as a warning sign of other health problems, including possible memory loss down the road. Although there are treatments available for erectile dysfunction, we do not yet have an effective solution for memory loss.

Therefore, Sliwinski suggests that health professionals take a comprehensive approach, not only to treat the symptom, but also to improve sexual satisfaction and general well-being as an essential part of medical care.