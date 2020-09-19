India is an emerging market for smartphone companies. In view of the customers becoming choosy here, companies are constantly launching new smartphones. As phones are coming into the market, its merits are increasing. We are talking about the most important part of the smartphone, that is, the battery. Even after such safe and updated technology, the incidents related to battery and charging keep coming up. Know- Unknowingly, we make some such mistakes, which result in huge losses for us …

Do not leave phone on charging at night

Some people have the habit of abandoning the phone for charging. But they do not get the steam behind the hidden danger behind it. Please tell that leaving the phone on charging, the battery can overcharge and burst. Also, the performance of the phone also affects.

Use original charger

First of all, it is important to know that companies make a special charger for every phone irrespective of any company. It is often seen that people charge the phone with any charger instead of its original charger and if you do this then be careful. Because it damages both your battery and your phone.

Charge the phone by removing the protective case

If the phone is expensive then its projection will also be strong. Should also be there. But many are seen that people put the phone in charge along with a protective case. If you put the phone on the charge with the case, then the problem of battery overheating can also occur and if it is not removed from charging in time If gone, the battery can also burst. While charging the phone, keep in mind that the protective case of your phone has come out. I

Do not use the phone while charging from the power bank

Many times people use the power bank to charge the phone due to short time and people keep using the phone even during charging. Let me tell you that the performance of this smartphone damages the battery display simultaneously. If you also do this, then change your habit immediately.

