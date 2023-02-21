Is your salary not very high and do you think that this is an impediment to saving? Don’t worry, on this note we will tell you how you can save even though your salary is reduced.

Saving is a habit that has to be practiced, resulting relevant in the life of any person and at any age, since it works as an extra fund for any emergency or, rather, to be able to achieve certain long-term financial goals.

However, to be honest in Mexico there are not a few people who have a salary that is often not enough nor to be able to buy the basics, so the hope of saving is almost nil for this population.

However, below we will tell you some tips so that you can fill the piggy bank even if you earn little money:

Don’t spend to impress others

Many have the bad habit of spending more than they can to impress others, however, following this path you will never be able to save, so it is advised that when you receive extra money, you put it together instead of spending it on things to show off to others.

Expenditure according to income

Another tip to save even if you don’t have many resources is to try tie spending to incomethat is, avoid spending more than what you earn, because if so, the only thing that will accumulate will be liabilities.

A minimum for tastes

Another tip to save even if you earn little is, because it is estimated that people spend 70% of his salary in household expenses and food, the remaining 20% ​​used to throw it to the pig, while only 10% invested in enjoyment.

Avoid ant expenses

For its part, another key element that will allow you to save is to avoid ant expenses, that is, avoid buying coffee in establishments, sweets, cookies and others edibles considered junk food.

We recommend you read:

Lastly, if you live as a couple and one of the two does not work, it would not be a bad idea to evaluate the possibility of both of them being employed in order to increase the household income and, thus, have a greater amount for savings. .