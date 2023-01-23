Up to 17 million Spaniards acknowledge being regular users of electric scooters or electric bicycles, and 60% of the population see their probable use in the short term. These data, collected in a study carried out by the Línea Directa Foundation in collaboration with the Spanish Foundation for Road Safety (FESVIAL), are confirmation of what is seen daily on the streets of our cities: more and more people choose the known as VMPs (personal mobility vehicles) for their urban trips, motivated above all by the rise in fuel prices, the increase in the price of cars and the high costs of their subsequent maintenance.

And the case of the scooter has been especially striking, experiencing a massive irruption in large cities that forced the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to reflect some rules of use in the new Traffic Law, the latest update of which came into force in March 2022. What are the main aspects that users of electric scooters should know?

What the Traffic Law says

When driving a scooter, it is essential to know that, although the DGT has established with its new regulations some minimums that both vehicles and their drivers must comply with, it is actually the municipalities that are in charge of regulating its use specifically, so that it will always be necessary to consult their mobility plans for each city. For example, Barcelona has just announced that it will force electric scooter users to wear a helmet and lights starting in May.

That being said, the normative of the DGT describes very clearly where you can and cannot circulate, the maximum and minimum technical characteristics that scooters must meet to circulate, etc. These are his main points:

Circulation permit. The Law includes a manual that includes the The Law includes a manual that includes the characteristics techniques that VMPs must comply with to circulate: dimensions, motor power, maximum speed, braking system… In addition, all electric scooters that are marketed as of January 22, 2024 will have to have a circulation certificate certifying that they comply with the norm. Those who do not have it as of January 22, 2027 can no longer be used.

How to circulate. It is forbidden to go on sidewalks, pedestrian areas, crosswalks, highways, dual carriageways, interurban roads or tunnels in urban areas. On the rest of the roads (bike lanes, roads…) it must be done at a speed of between 6 and 25 km/h. And, of course, only one person can go in them.

Mandatory equipment. It is mandatory to wear a protective helmet and reflective clothing, although this is one of the aspects that may vary depending on the location. As for the scooter, it must have a front and rear light, reflective elements on the wheels, at least two brakes and a bell. In addition, the screen is also essential (with information on speed and battery) and the presence of a kickstand or kickstand to park it. On the other hand, it is recommended to take out civil liability insurance —it is mandatory in some towns such as Bilbao or Castellón— that covers damages caused to third parties. Its price is variable depending on the coverage, but they can be found from 20 euros per year.

Other aspects. As is already the case in other vehicles, it is not allowed to drive with headphones or use mobile phones and other devices while driving. In addition, drivers are subject to the same maximum alcohol rates as if they were driving a car or motorcycle, as well as the prohibition on driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

And the fines?

Although it has been in force for months now, the law is not always followed. The study by the Línea Directa Foundation and FESVIAL also shows that 73% of electric scooter users circulate on city sidewalks, while 50% do so without a helmet and 45% have exceeded the limit on more than one occasion. 25 km/h speed limit. What happens if these rules are not met? Drivers can be penalized, and fines They range from 100 euros for two people on a scooter to 1,000 euros in case of having consumed alcohol or drugs. When a minor is penalized, their guardians will be responsible for the offense and for paying the fine.

