Many scientific studies have proven that green tea has many health benefits for those who drink it.

There are three main types of tea extracted from the Camellia sinensis plant: green, black and oolong. It was noted that green tea has many great benefits for human health.

This is due to the many compounds that are found in green tea, according to what was reported by “Russia Today”, according to some studies. A review of the literature published in the Journal of Chinese Medicine provides an overview of these health benefits.

According to the review, green tea’s health effects are mainly attributed to its content of “polyphenols”, which are compounds found in plants, the most abundant of which are in green tea: “flavonoids” and “flavonols”.

Animal studies show that “green tea flavonols”, also known as “antioxidants”, provide some protection against degenerative diseases.

Studies also indicate that “green tea polyphenols” may protect against “Parkinson’s”, “Alzheimer’s” and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Moreover, green tea consumption has been linked to the prevention of many types of cancer, including: lung, colon, esophagus, mouth, stomach, small intestine, kidney and pancreas.

Green tea has also been shown to boost the body’s defenses against heart disease, by lowering high blood pressure.

And some animal studies also indicate that green tea may protect against coronary heart disease by lowering blood sugar levels and body weight.