Today, thousands of Mexican workers work under the modality of home officethat is, they carry out their work activities at home instead of going to the company offices.

If you are part of those thousands of workers in the Mexican formal sector who work under the home office modality, let them know that, thanks to the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) -037accounts with different labor rights.

Under this understanding, in accordance with NOM-037 on home office matters, which was published in the summer of 2023 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), companies and employers must give the following to their employees who do telecommuting:

*Give them the necessary tools to do their work: chair, computer, internet connection, proportional part of the electricity payment, printer, ink, as well as any other necessary tools.

*Right to digital disconnection.

*Have a suitable and safe place to work.

*Home office workers have the same rights as those in the office.

*Teleworking employees must attend in-person or virtual meetings, in order to avoid isolation.

*Respect for privacy, since companies will not be able to use invasive mechanisms to verify the availability or connection of those who are doing home office.

Do you do a home office? These are your RIGHTS and OBLIGATIONS | NOM-037/Photo: screenshot

For their part, employees have to comply with certain obligations when they are working from home, and they are as follows:

*Provide the Safety and Hygiene Commission, if the worker agrees, with written facilities for a physical verification of the health and safety conditions at work in the workplace.

*Comply with the Teleworking Policy.

*Inform the employer and the Safety and Hygiene Commission of any alteration in the health and safety conditions at work, or case of force majeure, that prevents the development of Teleworking, including any severe traumatic events that may have been witnessed or suffered, due to or in the exercise of their work.

*Protect and preserve in good condition the equipment (including computing equipment), materials, tools and ergonomic furniture that, where appropriate and in accordance with the needs of their position or activity, the employer provides them to carry out Teleworking in their place of work. job.

*Observe the provisions regarding safety and health at work, and undergo medical examinations, in accordance with what is established by NOM-030-STPS-2009.

*Address the data and information protection policies and mechanisms established by the employer in the performance of their activities as a worker under the Teleworking modality.

*Inform the employer in writing in advance of any permanent or temporary change of address, to the previously agreed place of work so that, where appropriate, steps can be taken to verify that the proposed new place of work satisfies the requirements for that Teleworking be developed there.

*Participate in risk information processes related to your Teleworking activities and training provided by your employer, as well as in face-to-face or virtual meetings organized to avoid social isolation.

*Notify the employer and the Safety and Hygiene Commission of the work risks suffered.

Do you do a home office? These are your RIGHTS and OBLIGATIONS | NOM-037/Photo: Freepik