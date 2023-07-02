The BMW 1M Coupé is considered a classic. You’re not going to change that, are you?

Modifying cars is the most fun thing to do. With carefully chosen upgrades you can make your cool car even cooler. How cool is that? In some cases it adds something to the residual value, in (many) other cases it does not. It just depends on which upgrades you choose. Oh, and also not unimportant, which car you take as a base.

And that’s where it wrings a bit for us with this BMW 1M Coupé Lightweight Performance. Lightweight Performance is a German company that improves BMW’s technically. No sewing workshops with crocodile leather, thick body kits or crazy frills, but effective modifications.

1M Classic in the making

That is no different with this copy. The biggest disadvantage of the BMW 1M Coupé is the weight, because that is simply too high. For this they have the so-called ‘Clubsport’ package on offer at Lightweight Performance.

In addition, the 1M Coupé gets exactly all the hardware you need to turn it into a nice trackday car. Think of a flattened Alcantara BMW Performance steering wheel with shift indicators.

The seats have been replaced with lightweight Recaro pole position shells. Very nice: they are covered with a combination of black leather, alcantara and orange stitching. The seats are (much) lower and are extensively adjustable. You can order them with 4 or 6 point belts.

Hardly any extra power

To reduce weight, the rear seat has been removed and for greater rigidity (and safety) a half roll cage has been installed where the rear seat was. You can tell from the car’s stance that this is a trackday weapon, not a show car. The car is fitted with Protrack rims which are lighter and stronger than the standard wheels. A screw set was then mounted that can be adjusted in many ways. Brake discs and pads have also been modified. As icing in the applesauce, there is the obligatory rear spoiler on the trunk.

There is also a lot possible from a motor point of view, but that is hardly the case at the moment. In this case, an extra light sports exhaust system with 200-cell racing cats has been chosen. Handy, because then the car is still street legal and the latter is important for many track days. You can have a lot more done to the engine, of course, but that has not been chosen for now. In many cases, this does not happen with Nürburgring trackday weapons. You overheat the engine much faster and often you win more with better handling, better brakes and a lower weight (more talent is also useful). All parts are available at the tuner in Hesse.

