The Delta4x4 Multivan is nice and rough.

It is of course a very wild assumption, but the number of modified Volkswagen vans seems to be higher than other commercial vehicles of other brands. That may also be because the Caddy and Transporter have been on the market for years. We are also close to the fire with Germany next to us to find modifications for the Volkswagen vans.

Multivan from Delta4x4

The new Volkswagen Multivan has not been on the market for very long, but the first tuners are already coming up with upgrades for the bus. In this case it is Delta4x4.

That is a German breeder who actually makes an off-roader from everything on wheels, even though the manufacturer in question did not have it directly in the planning. For example, you could get an off-road 911 earlier at Delta4x4 than at Porsche itself.

The breeder from Pfaffenhofen an der Glonn (yes, that’s the name of that place, it’s between Munich and Augsburg) has already announced that they will start working with the Multivan T7 and this is the result! It is not simply an increase with other wheels, although that has happened of course.

There is a lift kit specially developed by Eibach and Bilstein that raises the car by 40 millimeters, both front and rear. Think of it a bit like the B12 kit, but then it goes up!

Thick tires

Due to the increase there is room for the new wheels. They are Hanna rims with Loder all-terrain tires in size 255/55 R18. Yep, a tuner mounts the ’55’ section tires, @jaapiyo is very pleased with it. Incidentally, you can still opt for 20-inch wheels, if you like that better.

But there’s more! For example, the Dealta 4×4 Multivan has a nice and thick body kit, including wheel arch extensions so that the wider wheels disappear nicely. On the roof we see a roof rack with the now mandatory LEDs in it.

You can choose all the parts, you can also buy the complete kit, but you don’t have to. The chassis costs 1,400 euros and the wheelset is 3,900 euros, just to give an indication. Let’s hope that the bull bar of the concept version also goes into production.

