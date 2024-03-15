With 268,500 km, some 991 has just been broken in, right?

There are few manufacturers who understand the fine line between fun and daily usability. Of course, a BMW ///M or Mercedes ///AMG is nice, but they are often not real sports cars.

Even a Z4 is actually a 3 Series, but with a different body on it. And for many people, cars like a Lotus, Alpine or Donkervoort are just a little too hardcore. Porsche has chosen this balance very well.

This means that you can also drive a Porsche a lot. They are comfortable, safe and reasonably economical when you drive normally. In this case, someone has just traveled 268,500 km with a relatively modern 911. It is one of the 991 generation.

Comfort version

It is one for the frequent rider in terms of specification. So no 911 GT3 RS with ClubSport package and semi-slicks. No, it's a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with PDK transmission. That may be the least exciting version for the purist.

Those purists often opt for a coupe with rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox. Or well, those purists often drive an old Boxster or MR2 because 'their dream specification hasn't come along yet'.

In terms of configuration, it is also not an exciting car, this 911 with 268,500 km on the clock. The car is black on the outside and inside. The car is equipped with the optional sports seats, extensive electric controls and the extensive leather package.

991 with 268,500 km: do you dare?

Judging from the images, the car could use a good detailing. More importantly, the car has recently had a major overhaul. In addition, it is an original Dutch car with National Car Pass.

In terms of specifications, it is a Dickschiff: it is a 4S, so with the large 3.8 liter engine with 400 hp and 440 Nm. Nowadays the Carreras are equipped with a turbotor, but this one still has one fauchende naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine. And actually the 991 is a more beautiful and timeless design than the current 992, isn't it?

The price of all this beauty is 59,500 euros. The text states that it is an export price, but there is no regular price. So we are naive and say that 59,500 seems to be the price.

A trader is not ONLY going to mention an export price in a Dutch advertisement, is he? So the question remains: do you dare to buy this 911 Carrera 4S with 268,500 km on the clock? Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

