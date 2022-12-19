My goodness, that’s quite a few prancing horses. This Hennessey’s C7 Corvette ZR1 pulls the pavement tiles right out of your driveway!

American cars were (and are) not known as perfect steering cars to take a few sharp turns. Well as cars with gigantic power for straights. This Corvette is no different. In fact, it’s almost scary. The Hennessey’s C7 Corvette ZR1 has 1,000 horsepower on board. Is this just a bit too much for you? You can buy it with a ‘modest’ 850 hp.

Hennessey’s C7 Corvette ZR1 with 1,000 horsepower

Chevrolet is likely to release the successor to the C7 in 2024. Are you in the market for a Corvette now, but are they a bit too tame for you, then this Hennessey might be for you. There is a good chance that the new model has less horsepower, so you can use it for a while.

Rumors are circulating that the next Corvette ZR1 will have a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can squeeze out 850 horsepower, making it more powerful than current variants. Hennessey went even further and developed a kit for the C7 ZR1 that is available with 850 hp or 1,000 hp.

Bang

The 850 hp variant is not bad at all. This is achieved through a high-flow air intake system, long-tube stainless steel manifolds, stainless-steel mid-pipes, high-flow catalytic converters and new engine management calibration.

Are you really the man (or woman) and do you always go for the maximum, then buy the HPE1000 package. At 6,400 rpm it delivers 1,000 horsepower, which should be enough to make your neighbor jealous. Features include a high-flow air intake system, Hennessey pulley upgrade, long-tube stainless steel manifolds, custom HPE camshaft, upgraded valve springs and retainers, upgraded intake and exhaust valves, stainless steel mid-pipes, high-flow catalytic converters, and a tuned ECU .

Fortunately, all this goodness comes with a 3-year warranty or almost 60,000 kilometers. Hennessey leaves the look as is (aside from some badging), which is refreshing for a change. Such American cars are often not affordable in the Netherlands due to various taxes, among other things. If you still want to pick it up, you can do so through an importer, Dutch prices for this toy are not known.

Check out the video of the device below with the corresponding title “Scary fast”.

